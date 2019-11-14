|
|
Lydia Castillo Guevara
Fresno - Lydia Castillo Guevara passed away on November 9, 2019, was a fount of life, her life was dedicated and devoted to her children and family. But not just for her four children, but for the children she cared for at her home and through her time as a teacher's aide at Frank Kohn Elementary School in Tulare.
You discover new secrets when looking through the collected notes of a mother's spirit. I never knew, until now, that the small store they bought and worked at for a time was called "Larry's Market." I never knew, until now, that Aunt Mary was in the back seat when Moses proposed to Lydia. I wasn't surprised to find one of her notes that started with the line "Today we're not sad!" Underlined, exclamation point. She was 15 years old when she married Moses on Valentine's Day February 14, 1954. I was born on February 15, and you can ask my brothers and sister the year. When she was very young her mother died, and she would alternate staying with her sisters Stella in New Mexico and Carmen in Mendota, California. Lydia has a knack for athletic ability, running six miles at a charity event, throwing the baseball around, and her children enjoy playing tennis. She taught me the value of neat handwriting when I was tasked with writing "I will not strike matches" 1,000 times. Her lesson of remarkable patience in the face of child emergencies is hard to emulate. Retiring as a teacher's aide at Kohn Elementary School in 1993 didn't stop her caring full-time for her grandson Jonathan and other children. We remember that words that Lydia wrote that showed her constant hopefulness, "Today we're not sad!" But if you feel despondent, listen to the message of Kahlil Gibran,
"When you are sorrowful, look again in your heart,
you shall see that, in truth,
you are weeping for that
which has been your delight."
There are many precious L-words Lydia will leave us with, leaning into the light of her lavish love, learning the languid luxury of her life lessons, her lasting and luscious patience in the face of life's trials, resting in the luxurious lawn of her loving arms, my moniker Larry, her lyrical and laudable letters, all of these memories lengthening the time to our last, laughing, leap with no laments.
Her life is celebrated through her husband, Moses Herrera Guevara, her children, Larry Guevara and his wife, Jane Smith, of Ferndale, Washington; Edward Guevara and his wife, Cindy of Turlock; Patti Rose of Fresno; and Chris Guevara of Fresno; her grandchildren, Kristen Cole, Jarryd Guevara, Jordon Guevara, Jacob Guevara, Jonathan Guevara, Donovan Dooley, Sarah Guevara, Madison Guevara, and her great-grandchildren Aniston Guevara, Hunter Guevara, Royce Guevara, and Elijah Guevara. Her brother, Rupert Castillo of Hanford, her sister, Mary Wildman of Cassville, Wisconsin, and numerous nephews and nieces also survive her.
A Mass for Lydia Guevara will be in Fresno at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 4636 West Dakota Avenue. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019