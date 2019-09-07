|
Lydia Gonzales Florez
Tulare - Lydia Gonzales Florez passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer.
Lydia was born on July 29, 1948 in Hanford, California to John and Katie (Montejano) Gonzales. She was raised in Corcoran, then met and married, Pete R. Florez of Visalia in 1974.
Lydia is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Frank Gonzales, whom she loved and missed dearly.
Lydia is survived by her husband, Pete; three daughters, Cindy Florez, Georgia (Angel) Rivas and Corina (Joseph) Garsa; sisters Cindy Gonzales and Margie Williams; brothers Eddie Gonzales, Gary Gonzales, Louie Gonzales, and grandchildren Raylee, Samantha, Zachary, Jemma, Jordan and Chloe. Along with many close nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She worked at Baylys in Visalia for 16 years where she met many life-long friends; then was a teacher's aide at George McCann Catholic school for 15 years where she touched so many lives.
Lydia (who most called Lili) was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Lili loved listening to music (especially Santana), cooking, watching Young and the Restless, and enjoying a margarita in her backyard. She was our family rock. Lili had many close friends, and will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be held at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Tulare on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:30am, followed by a Rosary-Mass at 11:00 am. Burial services will be at North Tulare Public Cemetery.
Tributes and condolences may be made at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Home in Tulare, CA.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Sept. 7, 2019