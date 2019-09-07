Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Tulare , CA
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Tulare , CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Florez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Gonzales Florez


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Gonzales Florez Obituary
Lydia Gonzales Florez

Tulare - Lydia Gonzales Florez passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer.

Lydia was born on July 29, 1948 in Hanford, California to John and Katie (Montejano) Gonzales. She was raised in Corcoran, then met and married, Pete R. Florez of Visalia in 1974.

Lydia is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Frank Gonzales, whom she loved and missed dearly.

Lydia is survived by her husband, Pete; three daughters, Cindy Florez, Georgia (Angel) Rivas and Corina (Joseph) Garsa; sisters Cindy Gonzales and Margie Williams; brothers Eddie Gonzales, Gary Gonzales, Louie Gonzales, and grandchildren Raylee, Samantha, Zachary, Jemma, Jordan and Chloe. Along with many close nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She worked at Baylys in Visalia for 16 years where she met many life-long friends; then was a teacher's aide at George McCann Catholic school for 15 years where she touched so many lives.

Lydia (who most called Lili) was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Lili loved listening to music (especially Santana), cooking, watching Young and the Restless, and enjoying a margarita in her backyard. She was our family rock. Lili had many close friends, and will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Tulare on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:30am, followed by a Rosary-Mass at 11:00 am. Burial services will be at North Tulare Public Cemetery.

Tributes and condolences may be made at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Home in Tulare, CA.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Download Now