Lydia M. Avila
Tulare - On November 6, 2020, our beloved mother, Lydia Avila passed away at the age of 85. She was born one of two children in Anthony, Texas on May 5, 1935 to Nellie Minjarez and Charles Murphy.
At the age of 7, Lydia and her family moved to Tulare, California where she called home for 78 years. Lydia attended local schools and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1954.
In 1956, she met the love of her life Ray Avila and they were married in June 1959. Celebrating 61 years with the love of her life and for the love of her nine children. Lydia worked at American Safety for 4 years and enjoyed a 35-year career at Ivex Corporation. Lydia was a caring and giving person. If you had the opportunity to befriend Lydia you were blessed. She treated everyone like family no matter who you were. Over many years, she participated in the Tulare Bowling League and enjoyed going with her bowling teammates and friends to Las Vegas to celebrate the end of the bowling season. While in Las Vegas, she was very fond of those "One-Arm Bandit Machines" a name she proudly gave them. She lived for traveling to Laughlin, visiting several states throughout the United States, family vacations to Mexico and the annual Avila Family camping trips to Morro Bay. Aside from watching her favorite TV Novellas, she was blessed with having a green thumb and could grow whatever you put in front of her, whether it was a plant in need of a little TLC or that vegetable garden that was being too stubborn to produce. Christmas Day will not be the same without Lydia's famous tamales. Her heartfelt words of "I Love You and God Bless You" will always be remembered by all her loved ones.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Raymond Avila Sr., her children Raymond Avila Jr. (Martha), Diana Ocampo (Chad), Art Avila (Lisa), Alfred Avila (Kathy), Joe Avila, Robert Avila, and Rosemary Holland (Mike) all of Tulare. She also leaves her sister Bertha Ceballos (Abel) of Hemet, California, and cherished 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Elizabeth, son Freddy, and grandsons Zachary Avila and Angel Berumen.
The visitation (5-7 p.m.) will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Home, 132 West Kern Ave. Tulare CA. Graveside service will be held on Friday November 20, 2020, at the Tulare North Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Condolences can be sent to www.plfuneral.com