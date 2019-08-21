|
|
Lydia Santana
Exeter - Lydia Santana of Exeter, California passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was 97.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Augustine and Bessie Vera Garner; her husband, Arthur Santana, Sr., her daughter Delores Serna and her son Art Santana, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Angela Robles; her son Alfred Facio, several grandchildren and numerous extended family members.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9 - 11 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 134 N. Cypress Avenue in Woodlake, CA.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millermemorialchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 21, 2019