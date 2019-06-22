|
|
Mabel Junio Cotta
Tipton - Mabel Louise, 92 of Tipton California passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019. She was born June 21, 1926 to Frank and Maria Junio. Mabel grew up on her parents dairy and continued to live there until she was 91 years old. She attended elementary school in Tipton and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1945. In 1951 she married Dan Cotta, together they had four children and were able to enjoy 60 wonderful years of marriage. Mabel enjoyed reading the daily newspaper with sweet bread and coffee in hand, recording her favorite television shows, playing cards, and spending time with her family. Every Friday you would find her "going to town" for her weekly hair appointment and grocery shopping. Mabel and Dan liked to travel together to Las Vegas, the Azores, and Hawaii. She was a member of many clubs including, Luso-American, Tulare Cabrillo Club and Tipton SPDES. She also was Tipton's Senior Queen in 1943. After retirement she and Dan were able to spend more time at their home in Pismo Beach. They loved to visit friends at their favorite watering hole.
Mabel was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was proceeded in death by her husband Dan and her five siblings Mary Berberia, Frank Junio, Tony Junio, Mae Junio and Baby Alice. Mabel is survived by her three sons Danny Cotta (Diane) of Tulare, Bobby Cotta (Barbara) of Hilmar, Manuel Cotta (Sally) of Bakersfield and one daughter Judy Pereira (John) of Lemoore. Seven grandchildren; Danelle Ryan (Josh), Darren Cotta, Manuel W. Cotta, Trina Kaminski (Josh), Tisha Cesena (Thomas), Jenna Amaral (Danny) and Johnny Pereira. Also five great- grandchildren Phoenix, Parks and Poet Ryan, Seth and Luke Kaminski. Family would like to thank Twin Oaks and Prestige Memory Care facilities along with care giver and friend, Samantha Gillon-Lazcon, for their loving care.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North "H" Street Tulare, CA. Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 10:00 AM at St. John's Catholic Church, 232 Adams Road Tipton CA, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 East Kern Ave. Tulare, CA . Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 22, 2019