Macedonio Rios Garcia "Nonie"
Farmersville - Born February 9, 1949 in Exeter passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 70. Macedonio many knew him as "Nonie" grew up in Farmersville all his life. Born to mother Nicolasa Rios and Jose Garcia. Nonie was a hard farm worker enjoyed all his company from all his visitors. He enjoyed spending time with his great grandchildren they always made his face light up. Nonie was never one to judge he was an ear to listen and be their for you. He enjoyed his television shows Andy Griffin, Gun Smoke, Bonanza and Family Guy.
He was loved by many he was an amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, tio, Nino, and friend. He is serviced by two daughters Monica and Sonya Garcia two grandchildren Jesse and Monisha three great grandchildren Elyssa, Faith, and Nicholas One sister Josie Garcia Herrera two brothers Angel and Pete Garcia many nieces nephews and son in law.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Farmersville. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00pm at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Farmersville.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Feb. 23, 2019