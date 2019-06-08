Mae Tate



Goshen -



April 21, 1934 - June 3, 2019



Eara Mae Tate, 85, went home with our Lord Jesus on June 3, 2019 with dignity and grace, surrounded by family. Our angelic mother was loved by all who knew her.



Mae always pointed out something good that might have come from a bad situation. Her optimism, emotional strength, courage, and love for life was astounding. She lived by God's words, "Treat others as you would want them to treat you." Being the caring, loving lady she was, forever trying to encourage those who were down and out, and working hard to instill confidence in her family members was exhaustive, however, she continued to be our "rock." Her love for God was never-ending. Her kids would often hear her praying in the middle of the night.



Mae was born to William and Odie Tidwell in Bokoshe, Oklahoma, moved to the San Joaquin Valley during the dust bowl era, when she was young, and they all worked as farm laborers, picking every type of fruit and vegetable they could. They later moved to Lamont, CA, and lived in a labor camp. Competing with the boys and men, especially while picking or chopping cotton, was something she took pride in. Maybe that's what made her the tomboy she was, and so atheletic. Years later, Mae worked at Bailey Manufacturing Co. making (sewing) jeans. Having the innate sense to help others, she then became a nurse's aide at Kaweah Delta Hospital, and obtained her LVN license while there, working for over 25 years before retiring. Mae loved going to church when she could, quilting, gardening, and outings with the family. Often, family and friends would request her famous beans and cornbread.



Our mother was preceded in death by her husband Randall Tate; her mother and father, William and Odie; her sister O'Letha Wilkerson; and her brothers, Lonnie, Drillis, and Allen Tidwell. Mae is survived by her seven children: Raymond Trammell (Kathy); Bonnie Christian (Gary); Sherry Shaw; Terry Russell (Sherry); Randall Tate Jr (Denise); Tracie Navarrete; Stacie DeHaven (Jeremiah); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister Sharon Buckles (Allan); her sister-in-law Cindy Tidwell; and many nieces and nephews.



Our hearts are broken to lose such a fantastic, beautiful lady, but we can rejoice because she's no longer in pain, and we know where she is!



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Optimal Hospice, or to the .



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 a.m., also at Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia. Reverend Emzy Cope will officiate.



Interment will follow at Visalia Public Cemetery District, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 8, 2019