Mai-Linh Strauch, age 44, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. She was born September 14, 1975, in San Diego to Dan and Kim Strauch. She was a 1993 graduate of Mt Whitney High School and attended College of the Sequoias and California State University, Fresno. She worked in retail for many years before joining Origami Owl as an Independent Distributor. Even though she suffered from multiple health problems for many years, she loved spending time visiting with her friends and family. She loved to shop and had a great sense of style, as well as a wonderful sense of humor. She is survived by her aunts, Laurie and Jenny, uncle, Roger Ernest, cousins and friends as well as her beloved cats, Holly and Fred. A memorial will be planned for the future.









