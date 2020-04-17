|
|
Manuel Carlos Faria Jr.
Tipton - Manuel Carlos Faria, Jr. passed away at his home surrounded by his family on April 16, 2020. Manuel was born on December 29, 1928 in Porterville, California. The eldest of seven children, he attended Tipton Elementary School, where he graduated from the 8th grade. World War II was happening at the time, and it was difficult to hire men to work on the dairy, so his father asked him to join him in the family business. He made the choice to begin his lifelong career in dairy farming when he was 14 years old. In 1949, he married the love of his life, Dollie Felipe. In 1950, Manuel and Dollie welcomed their first son, Steve. In 1954, they welcomed son Valentino and in 1963, they welcomed their youngest Rick.
Manuel was a hard-working man who enjoyed the dairy farming business tremendously. He also enjoyed time with many trusted friends, including his cousin and best friend, Candy Avila. A very social man, he enjoyed coordinating annual elk and deer hunting trips to Wyoming with his friends and lamb feeds in Tipton. He absolutely loved his birthday, and his friends gathered each year to celebrate him. He was both proud of his Portuguese heritage as well as a proud American who dearly loved his country. He was also a generous man who helped many people who were trying to get their start in the dairy industry. In 1971, Manuel and Dollie suffered a devastating loss when their son Tino was killed in a farming accident on the ranch. In 1976, he was delighted to become a grandfather to the first of what would be seven granddaughters and one grandson, who referred to him as Vo. He and Dollie welcomed 15 great-grandchildren in later years. Manuel was recognized alongside his brother as Kiwanis Club of Tulare's Farmer of the Year in 1989. Manuel and Dollie were honored to be the Tulare County Fair Parade Grand Marshalls in 2016. Faria Farms and the Faria Family were honored to be named Dairy Family of the Year in 2016. A true patriarch, Manuel was loved and respected by the family he was so proud of. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Amelia and Manuel Faria, Sr., son, Valentino Faria, brother-in-law Bobby Borba, sister Lou Schott, sister-in-law Arlet Faria, brother-in-law Manuel Silva and recently his beloved wife, Dollie Faria on November 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving family: son Steve Faria and wife, Sharon, son Rick Faria, and wife Vicki; siblings Mary Silva, Eleanor Alves and husband Ed, Diane Chamberlain and husband Steve, Danny Faria, Sr. and Linda Costa and husband Jim; grandchildren Michaela Ruiz and husband Bryce, Adrianne Hillman and husband Scot, Marissa Stanley, Stefani Harding and husband Shane, Chelsi, Chase, Haley and Nicole Faria; great-grandchildren Parker, Quinn, Beckett and Addington Ruiz, Carson, Bennett and Easton Martella, Lane, Grace, Peyton and Tatum Stanley, Seth, Reese, Cain and Riggin Harding; many nieces, nephews, numerous godchildren. The family would especially like to thank Manuel's primary caretaker Maria Menezes who has worked for the Faria Family for 33 years. Maria cherished both Manuel and Dollie, handling their care in every aspect through the end of their lives. The family would also like to thank Lucia Diogo, Maria Dias and Anna Gonçalves, who took care of Manuel in his final days as well. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Avenue, Tulare. When the stay-at-home order is lifted, there will be a Celebration of Life held at the Heritage Complex in Tulare. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . Arrangements are entrusted by Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020