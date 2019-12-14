|
Manuel Galindo
Goshen - Boxing Legend Manuel Jimenez Galindo, 92, of Goshen died on Monday, December 9th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Our father was the matriarch of his family that consisted of siblings, relatives, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren in which he was all proud of.
Our father lived a life of hardships and triumph. He is the epitome of a legend and a fighter. His life consisted of many losses, but also many victories. Our father will be GREATLY missed by many, but we are fortunate to have his legacy live on.
Our father was well known throughout his career in boxing with 20 championship wins throughout Mexico and the United States. He used his passion for boxing to help jumpstart a program with the sheriff department to get children out of unsafe environments through the 'Galindo Boxing Club' and 'The Rayo Club' where he coached many men that continued our father's boxing legacy throughout the United States.
He was very motivated and worked hard as a custodian for Visalia Unified School District for over 25 years. When he wasn't working or training, you could find him racing pigeons, raising roosters, working in his backyard, or visiting family.
Our father was married to our mother, Elidia Galindo, for 58 years. He taught us love, respect, hard work, and most importantly, he taught us to live life to the fullest. If you knew our father, you would know that he was rebellious in the best way, and he loved to make others laugh. He was a father to the fatherless and cared for all children. Although our father is no longer with us, he has instilled these core values in every person he has come across.
He was preceded in death by his wife Elidia, his parents; Zeferina Jimenez and Francisco Galindo, his siblings; Elfida, Gloria, Henrietta, and Inez Galindo, and his children; Frank Galindo and Stella Ortega. He is survived by his siblings; Carmen Carrasco and Gilbert Galindo, and his children Elsa Aleman, Elia Gonzalez, Manuel Galindo Jr., Delia Regalado, Tisha Mestas, and Homer Galindo.
Visitation will be 4-6pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, Visalia on Tuesday, December 17th with a rosary to follow. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, December 18th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Visalia. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
