Manuel Garcia Serpa Jr.
Tulare - Manuel G. Serpa a longtime resident of Tulare passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his parents Guilherme Garcia Serpa and Maria de Lurdes Serpa, brother and sister-in-law Alfonso G. Serpa and Leovegilda L. Serpa and his beloved wife Dulce F. Serpa of 31 years of marriage. Born in Horta, Faial, Azores on February 15, 1933. He worked in a bread bakery while in the Azores and migrated to Tulare, CA in the early 60's. He worked as a milker for Serpa Dairy and then Cardozo Dairy for many years as a Herdsman. He later worked for K&M Trucking. He married his sweetheart Dulce F. Serpa in June 1967 and the couple had two sons. He is survived by his sons Eugene Serpa (Penny) and Danny Serpa (Lisa). His two grandsons Levi M. Serpa (15) and Landon D. Serpa (13). Sister-in-law Odette da Silva, nieces and nephews and a cousin who was like a sister to him Rosie Porto of Kerman, Ca. And many more cousins. He enjoyed wine, gardening, traveling to the coast, fishing and spending time with his family. He loved watching soccer and was a 49er fan.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home 151 N. H Street, Tulare, on March 25, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by graveside services at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave., Tulare, Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 20, 2019