Manuel John Goulart Jr.
Visalia - Manuel John Goulart Jr. passed away on February 2, 2019 at the age of 72. Manuel was born February 16, 1946 in Visalia, California to Manuel John Goulart Sr. and Mable (Alves) Goulart. Manuel grew up on the family dairy and developed a strong work ethic at a young age. He attended Packwood Elementary and graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1963. Manuel was the second of three children and he is survived by his siblings Mary Lou Leal and Rosie Santos and husband Jack. In 1965 Manuel married Cathy Souza and continued to work on the family dairy.
Manuel is survived by his three children Sherry (Phil) Munger, Michelle (Bo) Champlin, and Raquel "Rocky" (Evert) Dixon. He also leaves nine grandchildren: Justin, Kathryn and Evan Dixon, Wyatt and Brenna Champlin, Gavin and Michaela Salierno, Katie and Brandt Munger and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents Manual and Mable Goulart, grandchildren Calvin and Jenna Champlin, brother in law Frank Leal, nephew Michael Leal, nephew John Giotta and niece Laura Santos.
When his children were young, Manuel was regularly involved in their 4-H livestock projects and never missed their sporting events. He was a continual joker and those that knew him found his humor contagious. Manual worked tirelessly on the farm and continued farming until his death.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 11:00 A.M., at Tulare Community Church, 1820 N. Gem St, Tulare, CA. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019