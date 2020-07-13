1/1
Manuel Joseph Rico
Manuel Joseph Rico

Visalia - Manuel Joseph Rico "Grandpa Rico"

Grandpa Rico 89, went to be with his Lord on June 30th 2020 in Visalia, California. He was born on November 30th 1930 in Newman, California to John and Elzora Rico. He served in the US Army and then married the love of his life Carolyn Rico. They settled in Visalia California where he worked for Knudsen's Creamy where he eventually retired from and raised their family. Grandpa Rico loved gardening, word search puzzles, his birds and koi fish. He also was a parishioner of St. Mary's church and enjoyed doing charity work, but what he loved the most was being with his children and grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. He is survived by his brother Frank Rico, children Mike Rico, Lisa Van Allen and husband, Janie Zavala and husband, Manny Rico and wife, 13 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Rico, daughters Laurie Davison and Kathy Ellis, parents John and Elzora Rico, brothers John and Joe Rico, sisters Mary and Elenore Rico.

Memorial Services will be held 1:00pm - 3:00pm Saturday, July 18th 2020 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia. In lieu of flowers please make donation to Saint Jude's Hospital.






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
