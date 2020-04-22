Services
Lindsay - Manuel P. Fagundes, 80, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Manuel was born and raised in Tulare, CA. He graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1957, and while in high school, he met the love of his life, Alice Mae (Pacheco), at the Pine Burr Dance Hall. They were married on April 23, 1960 and spent their many years together living a simple country life. They enjoyed quiet moments together like having their morning coffee and going for rides to town in their pickup. They are an inspiration of what true love looks like and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this month. Manuel was a lifelong dairyman and was business partners with his brother-in-law, Rolland Pacheco, for 56 years. He enjoyed watching his family work together at the dairy and walnut orchards and taught them the value of a good work ethic. Manuel found joy in his work and never retired. Those with whom Manuel did business will remember him as an honest man with a warm smile. Manuel was most happy when with family or relaxing at their Pismo beach house. His family remembers him for truck rides down country lanes, teasing and joking with the grandkids and his willingness to take us out to eat! Manuel is survived by his wife, Alice; his sons, Patrick (Stephanie), Douglas (Kathy) and Eric (Donna); six grandchildren, Manuel, Kim, Travis, Jennifer, Levi, and Audrey; three great-grandchildren, Macie, Jack, and Calvin; and four sisters, Rita Ribeiro, Betty Farmer, Barbara Ross, and Cecilia Santos. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Mary T. Fagundes; his brother, Tony Fagundes; his daughter-in-law, Debbie Fagundes; and his beloved grandson, Luke Fagundes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Luke Fagundes Memorial Fund. Checks should be made out to Sundale School and sent to the family or mailed to the school at 13990 Avenue 240, Tulare.

Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave., Tulare, Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
