Manuel S. Azevedo
Tulare - It is with great sadness that the family of Manuale S. Azevedo announces his passing at age 83 on Friday January 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Maria Fatima Azevedo. Manuel was born on January 13, 1937 in Manadas, Sao Jorge, Acores to Joao da Silva Azevedo and Serafina Adelaide da Silva.
Manuel came to the United States with his family in 1976 and settled in Tulare/Tipton working as a dairyman. He enjoyed tending to his garden, fishing and spending time with family. Besides his wife Maria, he is survived by his loving children, George Azevedo (Belinha), Guida Dennis (Randy) and Paul Azevedo (Melody). He also leaves his grandchildren Justin Gomez, Jason Gomez, Jessika Gomez, Brianne Azevedo, Alexandra Azevedo and Annika Azevedo due in June. He is survived by two brothers, Jose and Trajano and his sister Olivia.
Manuel is preceded in death by his parents Joao and Serafina Azevedo, sister Maria do Rosario, brother Joao Sabino, sister Idalina and grandchild Aiden Azevedo. Services are as follows; Visitation, 4-7:00 pm Sunday, February 9, 2020 Held at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Monday, February 10, 2020 at St Aloysius Catholic Church. Interment North Tulare Public Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020