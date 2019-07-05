Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuela Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuela Romero


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuela Romero Obituary
Manuela Romero

Tulare - Manuela Romero Tulare

Manuela G. Romero age 75 went to heaven June. 25, 2019

She was born September 23 1943 in Carlsbad New Mexico. She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Debra and Joel Calvo and Cindy and Anthony Mustin. Her 7 grandchildren, Anessia Rae Calvo, Markuz Calvo, Joshua Mustin, Kelsie Mustin, Joel A. Calvo jr, Aj Mustin and Alicia Mustin. Her 1 great granddaugther Natalie Gonzales. Also survived by 1 sister and 4 brothers.

She is predeceased by her husband Epifanio Romero, her grandson Jeromy Mustin and 2 sisters and 1 brother. She will be missed very much by all, we love you mom. Visitation will be Monday July 8, 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Rosary will be Monday at 6:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Rita's Catholic Church Tuesday July 9 at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the North Tulare Public Cemetery. To send condolences log on to www.plfuneral.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Download Now