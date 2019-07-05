|
Manuela Romero
Tulare - Manuela Romero Tulare
Manuela G. Romero age 75 went to heaven June. 25, 2019
She was born September 23 1943 in Carlsbad New Mexico. She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Debra and Joel Calvo and Cindy and Anthony Mustin. Her 7 grandchildren, Anessia Rae Calvo, Markuz Calvo, Joshua Mustin, Kelsie Mustin, Joel A. Calvo jr, Aj Mustin and Alicia Mustin. Her 1 great granddaugther Natalie Gonzales. Also survived by 1 sister and 4 brothers.
She is predeceased by her husband Epifanio Romero, her grandson Jeromy Mustin and 2 sisters and 1 brother. She will be missed very much by all, we love you mom. Visitation will be Monday July 8, 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Rosary will be Monday at 6:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Rita's Catholic Church Tuesday July 9 at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the North Tulare Public Cemetery. To send condolences log on to www.plfuneral.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 5, 2019