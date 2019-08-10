|
Margaret Cisneros Valdez Collins
Tulare - June 7, 1948 - June 14, 2019
Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Teacher Margaret is survived by husband Charles D Collins of 54 years, 2 Sons Mario Perez and Johnny Perez of Tulare, 2 Daughters Gina Twofeathers Collins of Alburqurque, Mexico and Margaret Eileen Collins of Tulare, Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, Ernest Charles Collins II(E.C.), Suni Starr Collins, Joseph Perez and Amber Perez, many Siblings, Vidal Valdez and Richard Valdez both Deceased, Millie Ramos, Christy Villa, Leonard Zamora, Larry Hernandez, Charlotte Hernandez and Frank Hernandez also many Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends. Besides being a Great Singer and Guitar Player, Margaret was an Educator, A Master Teacher and Supervisor for Tulare County, both in the Private and Public Sector. Margaret enjoyed working with children and sharing Her talents for Educating, Crafting, Art Fun and games and school readiness. Margaret specialized in Child Psychology and was an Advocate for Native American Indian Education. Margaret was also known for Her amazing cooking skills and could be seen at home and at many Native American Pow Wows cooking up her World Famous Indian Frybread at the family concession stand at events. She was devoted to her family, Church, Community and Her Native American Heritage and Traditions. Margaret was well respected and beloved by her family and friends. She will be truly missed by all who came in touch with her beautiful loving spirit. Arrangements by Sterling & Smith Funeral Home, Tulare. A "Celebration of Life" will take place on August 15, 2019 at 10 Am at Sterling & Smith Funeral, 409 N K Street, Tulare. Potluck Reception will follow at 12 pm at the Claude Meitzenheimer Community Center, 830 So. Blackstone Street, Tulare, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 10, 2019