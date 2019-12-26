|
Margaret E. Allen
October 5, 1930 to December 13, 2019
Margaret Elizabeth Souza was the second child born to Portuguese immigrant Frank Rocha Souza and Mary Avila Souza of Visalia, California. Margaret was raised in a family believing in hard work (milking cows before school), honesty, and devout praise to God.
As a young child when there was some free time Margaret loved to play school and would always recruit her two younger sisters to play with her. Of course Margaret was the teacher and Carmina and Evelyn were always the students.
Then in 1935 and with great anticipation Margaret was able to attend proper school at George McCann Memorial Elementary School. There she saw for the first time the teachers, Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary from Hollywood, Southern California. Their black habits made Margaret fearful of them for a few days, thinking they looked like penguins, but that feeling soon turned to love.
Margaret excelled at her academic studies at George McCann and then Visalia Union High School. Her favorite subjects were Latin, U.S. History, home economics and biology. Participating in many activities, yet keeping up her high grade point average, she became co-editor of the 1948 Oak Yearbook. For the 1948 graduating class, she was selected to be the commencement speaker.
Given a four-year scholarship to Immaculate Heart of Mary College in Hollywood, she pursued studies leading to a secondary teaching credential. For her teaching intern experience she was assigned to Hollywood High Schools new elective class for senior boys—cooking! Before the semester class ended, at least two boys were smitten.
While still at IHC, Margaret and 29 other young women plus two IHC Sisters boarded a chartered bus for a cross-country trip to Washington, D.C. Months before leaving Hollywood, an appointment was made with Senator Richard M. Nixon who in 1969 became the 37th U.S. President. After introductions and a small talk by the Senator, he took students and Sisters to lunch at the Senate Dining Room.
In 1949 and 1950 Margaret continued corresponding with William (Bill) Allen, her high school sweetheart at Visalia High School, who was in the U.S. Navy.
In July 1951 Margaret and William (Bill) Allen were married in Visalia's St. Mary's Church and headed to Albuquerque, NM. To earn her degree she returned to IHC in Hollywood and her first teaching job was in Culver City, a few blocks from a MGM movie studio. After Bill received his credential and began teaching they taught and lived in Modesto and then Walnut Creek, CA. They took advantage of having summers off and began their yearly travels through the U.S., Western Europe, and Asia. Many wonderful experiences in many countries took place but the most repeated trip was to Ashland, OR to attend multiple Shakespeare plays.
Margaret had a remarkable 47 year career in education. She experienced being an Elementary School Principal in Walnut Creek, a County Curriculum Consultant, Chapman College Instructor, and Supervisor of Student Teachers for California State University, Hayward.
After retiring Margaret and Bill moved full time to Visalia to be with aging parents. Margaret served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at St. Mary's Church up until recently.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 68 years, William (Bill) Allen; a sister, Evelyn Jordan and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers, Frank R. Souza Jr., and Robert Souza and her sister Carmina Airozo Stepp. Her parents in law John and Nedra Allen and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joe and Nova Edgar.
Viewing - Sunday, December 29th 4-6 pm at Miller's Memorial, Rosary- following 6pm.
Mass of Christian Burial - Monday, December 30th at 10:00 am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 608 N. Church St., Visalia.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019