Margaret E. Reid Lawry



Tulare - Margaret E. Reid Lawry



On a very warm September day in 1916, Margaret E. Reid was born to Simon and Jean Henderson Reid in Raymond, CA. As a first generation American of Scottish heritage, Margaret was both proud to be American and of her ancestry. Margaret graduated from Tranquility High School and attended Fresno State College prior to moving to San Francisco to work for the Federal Government during World War II. While traveling home on the bus between San Francisco and Fresno, she met a young army sergeant named Charles. As fate would have it, on her return trip to San Francisco, Charles was again on the same bus and the courtship began. Margaret and Charles married in 1944 and following Charles' honorable discharge from the army they moved to the Central Valley to farm cotton in Woodville and Tulare. They initially lived in Woodville, but moved to Rankin Field prior to buying their family home in Tulare. Margaret and Charles had their daughter, Elaine, expanding their family with the addition of daughter, Christine. Margaret was active in supporting her daughters' activities including serving many years as room mother and receiving the Honorary Lifetime award for her service to Roosevelt PTA. After her children were grown she returned to the work force, retiring after a number of years from Tulare District Hospital. Margaret was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Tulare chapter, and is a 70-plus year member of Prosperity Baptist Church, where she served faithfully over the decades including playing piano and teaching Sunday school classes and Bible school for children through senior adults well into her 90's. Margaret was faithful to Jesus in serving others throughout her life. She was not one to desire to be the focus of attention, but chose to lead and support people and efforts in the background. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Lawry, five siblings and son-in-law Glen Gilden. She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Gilden of Visalia, Christine Lawry-Hawkins and son-in-law, Archie Hawkins of Bakersfield/Tulare, her grandsons, Charles Hill of Jacksonville Florida, Robert Hill (Robyn) of Clovis, two great-grandchildren, Ryan Reid Hill and Reagan Christine Hill of Clovis. She is additionally survived by two step-granddaughters, Kennette Tuttrup of Selma, Kyla Fox of Fresno, five step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Visitation is at 9am and services at 10am on Friday, July 19, 2019. Following the service, burial will be at Tulare Cemetery, 900 E Kern Ave. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 18, 2019