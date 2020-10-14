1/1
Margaret Eleanor Elkins Johnson
Margaret Eleanor Elkins Johnson

Margaret Eleanor Elkins Johnson was born on September 20, 1931 in Tulare, California to Alice Viola Labarre Gist and John Alexander Elkins. She married her high school sweetheart, Clarence Daniel Johnson, in 1951 and raised 4 children. Her love of her family & animals, especially dogs, was known by all and passed down to all her children and grandchildren. Margaret passed away on September 30, 2020 in Hospice of the Valley Surprise surrounded by loved ones after a prolonged battle with COVID-19/complications. Margaret was preceded in death by the love of her life Clarence "Dan" Johnson in 2005. She is survived by her four children, John "Jack" D. Johnson (Pat) of Flagstaff, AZ, Cheryl L. Johnson (Britt) of Reno, NV, Kirk D. Johnson (Nan) of Washington UT, Rodney D. Johnson of Surprise, AZ, 8 Grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent on Margaret's behalf to organizations that benefit animals and/or your local hospice.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, 2020.
