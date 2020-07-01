Margaret Lopez



Margaret Lopez, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandma and friend, was born in Tulare, CA on October 17th, 1955 and returned home to the Lord on April 9th, 2020.



She is lovingly remembered by her family for her love of life and sense of adventure. Whether it be a weekend at Disneyland or hikes at Scicon, Margaret was always up for living life to the fullest. She especially loved trips to the beach and bowls of clam chowder. Margaret was always up to travel and explore new places.



She will also be remembered for her amazing sense of fashion. She always looked her best with the perfect outfit, a purse to match and all the right accessories. Margaret was a beautiful woman, both inside and out. She was known for her big smile, positive outlook and always looking on the bright side of things.



She loved the Lord and her church. She loved bike rides with Tony around town, watching Lifetime movies and old Westerns, her plants, dancing, tamales and really fun Halloween costumes too. She was known for organizing fun dress up days at her office and always showed up in the best costumes.



Mostly, she will be remembered for the loving, nurturing way that she cared for her husband, Tony, her boys, her grandchildren and everyone else that she loved. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her memory and upbeat spirit will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know and love her.



Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Antonio Lopez; her 3 boys Breezin Jaramillo, Nathan Jaramillo (Sarah), and Joshua Jaramillo; her 4 bonus kids, Chris, Tony III (Virginia), Adrienne (Ruben), and Andrew; her grandchildren Zane, Josiah, Jasmin, Jude, Jonah, C.J., Cierra, Tony IV, Vanessa, Louis, Adrien, Crystal, Belle, and Delaina; her 4 sisters, Dora, Emma, Katie, Linda and her brother Robert, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and coworkers, who she loved very much.



"When you walk through a storm,



Hold your head up high



And don't be afraid of the dark.



At the end of the storm, is a golden sky



And the sweet silver song of a lark....



And you'll never walk alone."



A memorial service to celebrate the life and memory of Margaret will be held on Monday, July 6th at 11am, at the Heart of the Valley Christian Fellowship, 2800 W. Walnut Ave, Visalia, CA 93277. Graveside services will follow at Visalia Public Cemetery.









