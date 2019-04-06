Services
Visalia - Margarita S. Gomez, 75, passed away on March 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 9, 1943, in Visalia, California. She is survived by her husband Ramon, son and daughter -in-law Ramon Jr. and Belia Gomez of Dinuba, Ca; son Alex Gomez, daughters; Ana Perez, Sally and Vicenta Gomez; she had 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Margarita was preceded in death by her son Luis Gomez in 2011 and her granddaughter April Gomez, in 2016. Services will be held at Miller's Memorial Chapel. Viewing will be from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Visalia with burial immediately following.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 6, 2019
