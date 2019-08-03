|
Margie Koetsier
Visalia - Margie Koetsier passed away at the age of 88 in her home with peace & grace on July 26, with her family at her side. Margie was predeceased by her parents, Abraham and Marie De Hoog, her loving husband of 61 years Henry (Henk), and eleven of her brothers and sisters; Cornelia, Christina, Gerrit, Leonard, Bertha, Jasper, Marvin, Maria, Abraham, Abel, Albert and her great-grandson Gerrit. She is survived by her six children: John Koetsier (Linda), Chris Frings (John), Marge Oliver (Dave), Ron Koetsier (Beth), Henry Koetsier Jr. (Brenda), Tom Koetsier (Jackie); 25 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren; four of her siblings: Sibilla, Abe, Jake, Adriana; and the many other nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Margie was born on May 25, 1931 in Pipestone, Minnesota. In 1940, at the age of 9, she moved with her family to California. She graduated from Ripon Christian Grammar School on June 6, 1946. She married Henry Koetsier on March 7, 1951. They had a dairy in Artesia, CA and sold it in 1960. They moved to a dairy in Ontario, CA and sold that dairy in 1972. Then they started a new adventure and moved to Visalia, CA to build a new dairy (Henry Koetsier & Sons Dairy). Margie's one main goal in life was to love the Lord, and to take care of her family. Margie's grandchildren loved to go to her house after Church on Sunday. One of the main highlights was the cheese and crackers, every kind of soda imaginable, and cake too. Needless to say, they thought this was the best lunch ever. Margie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren either camping, fishing, or playing games. She loved visiting with her family and holding those babies.
The family was blessed to have several caregivers (Rosa, Rita, Sasha, Romona, Vanity, and Tiffany) to help take care of her for the past six years. Margie was very close to them and considered them her companions.
She leaves us rich in memories.
Memorial donations in memory of Margie may be made to Central Valley Christian School. (5600 W. Tulare Ave, Visalia, CA 93277)
Visitation will be held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel on August 8, 2019 @ 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. (127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA 93277)
A Graveside Service will be held at North Tulare Cemetery on August 9, 2019 @ 10:00 am. (4572 J St. Tulare, CA 93274) Rev. Joel Renkema will be Officiating the Service. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 3, 2019