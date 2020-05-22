|
|
Maria Alice Sequeira Soares Gomes
Tulare - Maria A. Gomes, 75, was born to Antonio Carodoso Soares & Francisca Delfina Sequeira on October 29, 1944 in Velas, Sao Jorge, Azores. She ascended to heaven on May 17, 2020 in Clovis, CA. Alice married Manuel Gomes in May 1968 in Velas, Sao Jorge, Azores, and moved to the United States in June 1970 settling in San Jose, CA. She recently relocated to Tulare, CA to be closer to her only son and family. Alice loved her family, praying, attending church at St. Rita's Catholic Church, fishing, playing cards, going to casinos, and playing games on her tablet. She was primarily a homemaker, but did work approximately ten years in the fruit packing industry. She was proceeded in death by her parents Antonio & Francisca and siblings: Leonardo Soares, Lucas Soares, Maria Delfina Teixeira, and Maria Nazare Luis, and her grandson, Donovan H. Gomes. She is survived by her husband Manuel, son Eduardo Gomes (Corina Gomes), grandsons: EJ Gomes (Amy Pena), Anthony Gomes (Mayra Gomes), Dehven Gomes, great grandson Donovan L. Gomes, siblings: sister Maria Madalena Cardoso, sister Maria Francisca Borba, brother Antionio S. C. Soares, brother Joao S. C Soares, and sister Maria Bernardete Baltazar.
Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, 11:30 am at North Tulare Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2020