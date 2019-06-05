|
Maria "Maggie" Buckmaster
Badger - Maria Magdalena "Maggie" Buckmaster went to join the Angels on May 26, 2019 after losing her battle with a long illness. She was born in Leon, Mexico on July 22, 1936 to Maria de Jesus and Jose de Jesus Padilla. She came to the United States in 1955, shortly thereafter she married Ruben Landron with whom she had two beautiful children, Juan and Maria Landron. Maggie and Ruben divorced, and she was later married to William "Bill" Hogrewe until the time of his passing in 1984. She was married a third time to Bobby Buckmaster until his passing in 2004. She eventually partnered with her friend and companion, Jimmy Long, with whom she shared a life together until he, too, passed in 2016. During her life she was a commercial seamstress; she also owned and operated The Spanish Corral restaurant for many years in Badger, California. Maggie was a very generous person who loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She spent the latter part of her life living with her daughter. She greatly enriched the lives of all those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Maggie leaves behind her two children and their spouses, Juan & Mary Landron of Santa Maria, CA., and David & Maria Beckley of Visalia, CA. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, one aunt and numerous cousins. Maggie was loved by all and will truly be missed.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Eshom Valley Cemetery Chapel, Badger, California.
Burial will follow.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 5, 2019