Maria C. Hill
Hanford - Maria C. Hill, age 91 a Long-Time Resident of Hanford CA passed away at Hanford Post-Acute on July 31, 2019 Surrounded by her Loving Family. She was born in El Dorado, Sinaloa Mexico to Prisiliano Zazueta and Felicitas Zazueta on September 4, 1927
She formerly lived in Tempe AZ when her Husband passed away, she relocated to Hanford in 1975 to her new Home. She enjoyed dancing and cooking for her family. She was a very caring and giving person to family and friends, Maria enjoyed every minute spent taking care of her grandchildren - Rubi, Carlos & Aaron
Maria was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory, her two children - Anna F. Hernandez, James R. Hill Jr. twelve great- grandchildren and two Grt/Grt - grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James R. Hill Sr.
Services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia, (559) 625-8900, www.hadley-marcom.com
