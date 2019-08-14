Services
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel - Farmersville
1700 West Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 625-8900
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel - Farmersville
1700 West Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria C. Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria C. Hill Obituary
Maria C. Hill

Hanford - Maria C. Hill, age 91 a Long-Time Resident of Hanford CA passed away at Hanford Post-Acute on July 31, 2019 Surrounded by her Loving Family. She was born in El Dorado, Sinaloa Mexico to Prisiliano Zazueta and Felicitas Zazueta on September 4, 1927

She formerly lived in Tempe AZ when her Husband passed away, she relocated to Hanford in 1975 to her new Home. She enjoyed dancing and cooking for her family. She was a very caring and giving person to family and friends, Maria enjoyed every minute spent taking care of her grandchildren - Rubi, Carlos & Aaron

Maria was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory, her two children - Anna F. Hernandez, James R. Hill Jr. twelve great- grandchildren and two Grt/Grt - grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James R. Hill Sr.

Services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia, (559) 625-8900, www.hadley-marcom.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now