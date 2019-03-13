|
Maria Candida Batista
Tulare - Maria Candida Batista a longtime resident of Tulare passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Maria was born March 6, 1929 in Fontinhas, Terceira, Azores, to Jose and Christina Godinho. She came to Tulare in 1959. She married Antonio Batista and they celebrated 66 years together. Maria was an accomplished seamstress and worked at Sarfarjan's Men's Store for several years during the 1980's & 1990's. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening and her house always had plenty of pretty flowers and plants around. Maria was a very social person who valued friendships, attending the local festas and the occasional dance party with her husband, Antonio.
Mrs. Batista is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Christina Godinho and her 5 siblings. She is survived by her husband, Antonio Batista, daughter & son-in-law Lidia and David Sisson and granddaughter, Jamie Camara Lopes (Gabriel). She also leaves her brother, Albert (Fatima) Godinho, her sister & brother-in-law, Maria Lidia (Joao) Gravito, and sisters-in-law, Elia Godinho and Teresa Godinho as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Maria Candida Batista will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3-6pm at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 N H St., Tulare. Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare with burial at North Tulare Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
The Family would like to thank Mary Freitas & Dr. Chiu & staff for all of their care through the years.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 13, 2019