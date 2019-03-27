|
Maria Dolores Caudillo Macareno
Visalia - On Thursday, March 21, 2019 Maria Dolores Caudillo Macareno joined our Lord. She passed away at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a three week hospitalization.
She was the proud matriarch of a family that includes national television dance contestants, artisans, musicians and community leaders who serve(d) on city council, school board as well as the first elected Latino college board member in the area.
She was always supportive of family and friends and believed anything is possible. She enjoyed parties, meeting people and an array of handcrafting and dress making activities. She liked music and storytelling and prayed every night for family, friends and for the less fortunate.
In her early years she was a farmworker while caring for her young family and eventually became a long time homemaker. Later in life she opened two thrift stores in Farmersville; Dolores Alterations and Handcrafts and a smaller store on Farmersville Blvd..
She was born on August 19, 1929 in Paso de Perules outside the city of Guanajuato, Guanajuato, Mexico.
In the late 1940s she and her family moved to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. She eventually met her husband Julian Mendoza Macareno there and in 1947 they married in Edinburgh, Texas. In 1963 they and their young family moved to Tulare County and ultimately to Farmersville in 1968.
Her husband passed in 2003. They had 14 children. John, Stephanie (deceased), Rosie Arreola (deceased), Robert, Catarino (deceased), Julian Jr., Jimmy, Roy, Mary, Raymond, Manuel (deceased), Ruben, Martin (deceased) and Augie.
She is preceded in death by her father Dolores Caudillo and mother Vicenta Campos and three brothers Primo Campos, Gonzalo Hernandez and Hilario Caudillo.
She has 19 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
She is a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Farmersville and was a long time member of the Guadalupana Society.
Public viewing will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 5PM at Holy Family Catholic Church with the rosary prayed at 6PM. Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1908 N. Court St. in Visalia, CA. Interment will follow the mass at Exeter District Cemetery. A "Celebration of Life" will follow at the Exeter Women's Club. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 27, 2019