Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Azevedo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Fatima Azevedo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Fatima Azevedo Obituary
Maria Fatima Azevedo

Tulare - Maria F. Azevedo passed away peacefully on May 2nd 2020 at the age of 85.

Maria F was born in Lajes Terceira Azores. She left Terecia and came to Tulare, California on May 6th, 1966. She married Manuel Azevedo May 6th, 1953 and lived in Tulare for 54 years. She loved to play cards, attend to her garden and go shopping. Maria F. was preceded in death by her husband, Manual Azevedo and her son Gregorio Azevedo. She is survived by her daughter Gabrielle Sousa (Husband Joe), son Dale Azevedo, son Paul Azevedo (Wife Laura). Maria also have 5 grandchildren, Joe Sousa (Wife Jessica), Regina Sousa, Jordan Azevedo, Christian Azevedo & Carissa Azevedo. She also has one precious great grand-daughter Hailee Sousa.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 East Kern Avenue, Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 4 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -