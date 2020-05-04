|
Maria Fatima Azevedo
Tulare - Maria F. Azevedo passed away peacefully on May 2nd 2020 at the age of 85.
Maria F was born in Lajes Terceira Azores. She left Terecia and came to Tulare, California on May 6th, 1966. She married Manuel Azevedo May 6th, 1953 and lived in Tulare for 54 years. She loved to play cards, attend to her garden and go shopping. Maria F. was preceded in death by her husband, Manual Azevedo and her son Gregorio Azevedo. She is survived by her daughter Gabrielle Sousa (Husband Joe), son Dale Azevedo, son Paul Azevedo (Wife Laura). Maria also have 5 grandchildren, Joe Sousa (Wife Jessica), Regina Sousa, Jordan Azevedo, Christian Azevedo & Carissa Azevedo. She also has one precious great grand-daughter Hailee Sousa.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 East Kern Avenue, Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 4 to May 6, 2020