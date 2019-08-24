Services
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Maria Idalina Borges Gaspar Obituary
Maria Idalina Borges Gaspar

Tulare - Maria Idalina Borges Gaspar, of Tulare, California passed away at the age of 91 on August 22, 2019. She was the daughter of Manuel Borges Monteiro and Maria Aida de Jesus, born on March 5, 1928, in the place of Santo Antonio in the parish of Fontinhas, Terceira Island, Azores. She is survived by her loving sons Don (Dana) and Delmer, her grandchildren Donald, Danielle, Daniel and Dominique Gaspar, along with many nieces and nephews. Maria was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Maria, her loving husband Francisco "Frank" Gaspar and all her siblings Manuel Borges, Sibilia Cardoso, Benilde Fernandes, Maciel Machado, Valdimar Monteiro, Lina Pamplona and Vivelinda Toste. A rosary-mass service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at 10:30 am. Interment will be at North Tulare Public Cemetery. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 24, 2019
