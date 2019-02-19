|
Maria Jesus Fraga
Tulare - Maria de Jesus Gomes Fraga, of Tulare, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the age of 88. Maria de Jesus Gomes Fraga was born on January 21, 1931 in Ribeirinha, Terceira, Açores to Antônio and Maria de Conceição Gomes. As a teenager living on a small island, Maria fell in love with João Fraga. The couple would then marry in 1953 and have four children. On October 31st, 1968, Maria and João moved their four children to the United States and settled in Tulare.
Maria was a proud and active member of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, CPEC Portuguese Center, and the Tulare Angrense Athletic Club. As a devout Catholic, her highlight of the week was spending Sunday lunch with her family after mass.
Maria is survived by her two sons, John and Tony Fraga, of Tulare, and two daughters, Maria Freitas and Mary Leonardo (Robert), of Tulare. She had ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters Vitalina Parreira (Serafim), of Tulare, Georgina Gomes, and Carmelina Medeiros, of Canada. She was preceded in death by her husband João Fraga, her sisters Maria de Conçeição, Maria Eugenia, and her brother Antonió Gomes. She also had several brothers and sisters - in - law in Ribeirinha, along with many nieces and nephews. She will forever be in our minds and our hearts.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, 5 pm - 8 pm at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home 151 North H Street, Tulare.
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 19, 2019