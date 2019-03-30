Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
For more information about
Maria Gaxiola
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Gaxiola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Josephine Sanchez "Mary" Gaxiola


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Josephine Sanchez "Mary" Gaxiola Obituary
Maria "Mary" Josephine Sanchez Gaxiola

Visalia - Mary was born to Jose and Rita Sanchez in Chicago, Illinois. She came to California as a teenager in the early 40's with her brother Jose and sister, Martha. Mary worked hard while raising her kids, first at JD Martin Ranch and then retired from Ivex Corp in Visalia.

Mary was preceeded in death by her parents, Jose and Rita; brother, Jose Sanchez and sister, Martha Garcia; her infant daughter, Susan Gaxiola; her son, Frank Gaxiola, Jr.; and her son in law, John C. Robison.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Robison of Visalia, Irma (Glen) Gaxiola Kelley and Esther Gaxiola of Woodlake, her sons, David (Socorro) Gaxiola of La Habra and Joe (Nancy) Gaxiola of Visalia, Mary also leaves 23 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her friends from Town Meadows.

Per Mary's request she didn't want any funeral service except for her ashes to be buried alongside her son, Frank Jr.

The family thanks mom's granddaughters, Annette Bocanegra, Kristi Reynoso and Yvonne Marquez for helping in mom's final months.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now