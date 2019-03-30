Maria "Mary" Josephine Sanchez Gaxiola



Visalia - Mary was born to Jose and Rita Sanchez in Chicago, Illinois. She came to California as a teenager in the early 40's with her brother Jose and sister, Martha. Mary worked hard while raising her kids, first at JD Martin Ranch and then retired from Ivex Corp in Visalia.



Mary was preceeded in death by her parents, Jose and Rita; brother, Jose Sanchez and sister, Martha Garcia; her infant daughter, Susan Gaxiola; her son, Frank Gaxiola, Jr.; and her son in law, John C. Robison.



She is survived by her daughters, Mary Robison of Visalia, Irma (Glen) Gaxiola Kelley and Esther Gaxiola of Woodlake, her sons, David (Socorro) Gaxiola of La Habra and Joe (Nancy) Gaxiola of Visalia, Mary also leaves 23 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her friends from Town Meadows.



Per Mary's request she didn't want any funeral service except for her ashes to be buried alongside her son, Frank Jr.



The family thanks mom's granddaughters, Annette Bocanegra, Kristi Reynoso and Yvonne Marquez for helping in mom's final months.



