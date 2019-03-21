Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
125 East Pleasant Ave
Tulare, CA
Maria Julia Mattos Obituary
Maria Julia Mattos

Hanford - Mattos Family Matriarch

Maria Julia Mattos, of Hanford, passed away in her home surrounded by her children on Monday, March 18, 2019. It was her 96th birthday. Maria Julia was born March 18, 1923 in Santo Tirso, Portugal to Manuel and Maria Ferreira Dinis da Costa. On January 5, 1947 she was blessed to be married to the love of her life Anthony Alves Mattos for 55 years. Anthony and Maria Julia made the decision to move to the U.S. to provide a better life for their 10 children. On November 1, 1967, they arrived in Ontario, CA. In 1971, they moved to Tulare and established The Mattos Family Dairy. Maria Julia's most cherished pastime was spending time with her growing family. She was also a devout Catholic at St. Aloysius Church. Maria Julia is preceded in death by her loving husband Anthony, 4 brothers (Father Guilherme, Father Jose, Jack, and Manuel da Costa), 1 sister (Emilia Meireles), and son-in-law (Philip Silva). Maria Julia is survived by her 10 children, 7 sons and 3 daughters: George (Mabel), Joaquim (Ana), Fernando (Marie), Cesario (Diane), Joe (Phyllis), Tony (Ernestine), Mario (Jennie), Cecilia Batista (Anton), Julie Mattos-Silva, and Celeste Simoes (Mario). Maria Julia was a grandmother to 33 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and counting.

The viewing will be held Monday, March 25th at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 pm, Rosary & Mass on Tuesday, March 26th at St. Aloysius Catholic Church - 125 East Pleasant Ave Tulare at 10:30 am followed by burial at North Tulare District Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to . Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 21, 2019
