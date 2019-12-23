|
|
Maria Luisa Villalobos
An Angel has gone home, Maria Luisa Villalobos (Mary Villalobos) born March 12, 1918 in Miami Arizona, left this earth on November 29th, 2019. She was one hundred and one at the time of her passing, surrounded by loved ones, she left peacefully in her sleep.
One of the hardest things I've ever done in my life is write this obituary for my mother. When she passed away the world lost one of its brightest lights. She touched many people lives with her life. I wish I had the most amazing words, or things to say about her, but it is the most difficult thing I've ever done, I am at a loss. She brought so much joy to so many people through the course of her very difficult life. She was one of the most amazing ladies I've ever met in my life. The day she went home to be with God was one of the most difficult days of our families lives. The precious years spent learning from her experiences was a treasure for all. The experiences she had in her life was like a lexicon in American history, her life reminiscent of Steinbeck novel showed the hardships of working in the fields, from factories during the war, to help raise some of Visalias' most prominent families. Even in her eighties she still brought much love to children as a cook at the first Baptist Church daycare.
Her loved ones in Heaven, Husband Sal Villalobos Senior, Son Richard Villalobos. She is survived by Daughter Irene Villalobos- Hernandez (ELI), Son Salvador Villalobos Junior, Grand children Marlene Uyeda (Rich), Monique Villalobos- Baldiviez, Maria Villalobos-Neathery (David), and Great Grandchildren Melina Pascua (Matt), Quentin Baldiviez, and Great Great Grandchild Meela Pascua and Niece Martie Johnson. Since there will be no ceremony, if God moves you please donate to a charity of your choosing in her honor. Loved by one and all, she will live in all of our hearts. God Bless you and all of your families- Sal Villalobos Junior.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019