Visalia - Maria Luz Betancur, 89 was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 5, 2020.
She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Sonora, Mexico, and passed away peacefully at home, in her sleep near her loving family.
Maria lived a full long life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved dearly. She consistently offered patience, love and support to her family and friends
Maria married the love of her life, Jose S. Betancur, December 1951. They were devoted to each other for 59 years until Jose passed away in 2011.
In 1954, they settled in Woodlake and lived a quiet and beautiful life in that small community until Jose's passing. Maria was a very friendly person who, through the years developed many lifelong friends in Woodlake and Visalia.
Maria began working for the Redbanks Packing Co in 1954 and later for Golden State Citrus Packing until her retirement in 1983.
Through all of her years, Maria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who modeled for her family the importance of a strong work ethic, love of music and her strong Catholic faith. She was a member of the Guadalupana Society where she made many friends.
She loved the family get togethers where she could enjoy her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Maria and Jose had three children; eldest son George (Susie) Betancur of Visalia, son Danny Betancur of Fresno and daughter Patty Alvarez of Visalia.
All three of her children cared for her in her later years and viewed the opportunity as a privilege and a blessing.
They also had eight grandchildren whom they loved dearly; Mia (Glen) Neunzig, Marcel (Jill) Betancur, and Monique Betancur, Alex and Nathan Alvarez, Joshua and Natalie Betancur, and David Arruda.
They were blessed with nine great-grandchildren that they showered with their affection: Manny and Gina Neunzig, Ezra and Levi Hernandez, Aiden, Mikah, Elijah and Mathew Alvarez, and Aliyana Endres.
Though her health failed the last few years of her life she remained faithful, loving and kind, expressing her gratitude to all who helped her.
Maria is survived by one sister, Rafaela Valenzuela of San Luis, Mexico and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose S. Betancur, parents, Tomasa and Emilio Vasquez, brothers, Juan, Jesus and Gilberto Vasquez and sisters, Refugio Bejerano and Ursulina Castro and grandson David Arruda.
Her family is grateful to the many caregivers who made her life comfortable in her last years.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts
due to the current health concerns; at the families' request, the services will remain private.
A private Visitation, Recitation of the Rosary and Mass will be held with plans for a future celebration of life ceremony. All extended family and friends will be notified of this future event.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to graduating seniors of Woodlake High School via the Redbanks Foundation Scholarship Fund, Educational Employees Credit Union, 3212 N. Demaree St. Visalia, CA 93291 in Maria's memory.
