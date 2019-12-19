Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller's Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
954 South "O" Street
Tulare, CA
Burial
Following Services
Tulare District Cemetery
900 E. Kern
Tulare, CA
Resources
Maria Natalia Fagundes


1932 - 2019
Maria Natalia Fagundes Obituary
Maria Natalia Fagundes

Tulare - Maria Natalia Fagundes passed away peacefully Saturday December 14, 2019.

Born October 7, 1932 in Sao Pedro to parents Antonio and Rosa Santana

Maria was a homemaker her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She enjoyed crocheting and making blankets for her family.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Manuel R. Fagundes, her daughter Donna Fagundes and her parents.

She is survived by sons Henry (Renee) Fagundes, Calvin (Lisa) Fagundes. Sisters Albertina Mc Curry and Margarita Santos, brother Raul Simas.

Grandchildren Marissa (Conor) O'Neill, Mallori (Sean) Hendrickson, Destiny Feely, Tiffani (David) Lorenz, Kristin Fagundes and 4 Great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019, 3-7 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North "H" Street, Tulare, Ca

Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be Friday, December 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 954 South "O" Street, Tulare, Ca. with Burial at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern, Tulare, Ca.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Tulare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care of our mother. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
