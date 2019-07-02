|
Marie was born in San Francisco on January 18, 1945, later moving to Oakland, where she was raised with her four brothers and two sisters. She married Sam Logan in April of 1967, and upon moving to Modesto, California, they welcomed two children into the world - Samuel Robert and Jennifer Anne. In 1989, they moved to Visalia, where they currently reside. She was a deeply creative individual and artist, whose life and family were her primary canvasses. She had a career teaching severely disabled children, and as an artist, she painted, sculpted, drew, illustrated, composed, played guitar, read, and ultimately knew where to find joy (ie. chocolate, the pool, her puppy Pia, her family). Unfailingly loving, funny, and compassionate, she chose to see the good in the world as a life philosophy. She passed away on June 24, 2019 after a difficult six-year battle with ovarian cancer. Her smile always lit the room, and we will always remember her that way. She is survived by her husband Sam, son Sam R, daughter Jennifer, brothers Bob, Mike, John, and Tom Gray, and sisters Linda Bourboulis and Barbara Koteles. We love you and miss you! A celebration of life is planned for Saturday August 3rd. Please RSVP to Sam Logan at 559-740-8149. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
