|
|
Marijane Troiani
Tulare - On Saturday, December 14, 2019, our beloved Marijane Troiani, a loving spouse, mother and grandmother "Noni," left this Earth for Heaven at the age of 78. Marijane was born on August 2, 1941 in Stockton, CA to Gabe and Stephanie Alvarez. She was raised in Tracy, CA with her twin sister Lena, sister Cathy, and brother Greg. Marijane attended Jefferson School and graduated from Tracy High School. Her interest in nursing led her to California State University in Fresno. It was there where Marijane met and fell in love with Nick Troiani, to whom she had been married for 57 years. They were married on November 11, 1962 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Tracy. Soon thereafter, the newlyweds moved to Tulare, CA where together they raised three children: Elisa, Tessie and Pete.
Marijane devoted her life to her entire family and was always the most happy and content when she was loving and caring for them. She absolutely adored being a Noni to her grandchildren, Stephanie and Nickolas. Marijane was pure love. She served as a confidant to many family members and was always the first to be supportive in times of need - either with loving and wise words of encouragement, an attentive ear to listen, a warm meal to comfort, or all. She had a passion for cooking and loved to entertain her family and friends with the gourmet meals she prepared. She rarely missed making the traditional Sunday pasta dinner for her family. Some of her other specialties included cioppino, paella, homemade raviolis and various pasta dishes. She passed her love for cooking onto many children in the Tulare Community through the cooking classes she taught to 4-H students. In addition to Marijane's love for cooking, she enjoyed playing cards, walking on the ranch with her girlfriends, playing tennis, attending the performing arts, and going on trips with family and friends, including the traditional yearly summer and winter vacations in Cayucos and Morro Bay. She loved making crafts and playing board games while vacationing with her family at the beach. Another favorite tradition was her monthly lunch with her "St. Al's Pals," where they would often stay at restaurants for hours at a time visiting and laughing. Marijane was very creative, which included making handmade birthday cards and hats for her children and grandchildren, and posters to commemorate their special events. Marijane was shaped both by her heritage and upbringing, as well as her strong faith. She was enthusiastic about her Spanish Basque roots, and jumped at the chance to share stories of her family's history. But she took just as much pride in her patriotism to America, and her experiences growing up as a farmer's daughter. She was a devout Catholic and brought her faith in the Lord to all things in her life. She was an active member of St. Aloysius parish; as a parent at St. Aloysius School, she served as the president of the St. Aloysius School Parents' Club; she volunteered for various parish events; she worked as a secretary at St. Aloysius Church rectory for almost 20 years, and continued to volunteer at the rectory following her retirement, further demonstrating her dedication to St. Aloysius and her Catholic faith. The passing of Marijane has left a void in the hearts of many. If you were blessed to know Marijane, you were loved by Marijane. She was absolutely the most loyal and loving wife, mother, Noni, sister, tia, godmother and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gabe and Stephanie Alvarez, and her brother Greg Alvarez. She is survived by her husband Nick; as well as their children Elisa Porter, and her husband Jim; Tessie Griesbach, and her husband Bill; and Pete Troiani, and his wife Amy; grandchildren Stephanie and Nickolas Griesbach; her sisters Lena Selna, and her husband Charlie; and Cathy Zupan. Marijane's family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all of her family and friends who provided support and love throughout her life and in her final days, as well as to her healthcare providers near and far who cared for her over the years, including her primary physician, Dr. Mallari and the vascular doctors at UCSF.
A rosary will be recited in Marijane's honor on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7 P.M.; and a funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 A.M. Both will be at St. Aloysius Church: 125 E. Pleasant Avenue, Tulare, CA 93274. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Marijane's family asks that you please consider donations to: St. Aloysius School, 627 N. Beatrice Drive, Tulare, Ca. 93274, St. Aloysius Church, 125 E. Pleasant Avenue, Tulare, CA 93274, St. Anthony Retreat, PO Box 249, Three Rivers, CA 93271 or to a . Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019