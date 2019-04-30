|
|
Marilyn Atlas
- - Marilyn was born in Tulare, January 13, 1941 to George and Millie Levin. She was the second child and baby sister to brother Sid.
She grew up with her family in a small house directly behind what was originally the middle of a junk yard and later became the Morris Levin & Son hardware store.
As many in the family returned from the war, they all assumed various roles in the business. Marilyn and Sid were always surrounded by their large extended family.
Marilyn graduated from Tulare Union High School and moved to Los Angeles, following her big brother. While attending college, through mutual family friends she met the future love of her life, Paul. The two married in 1960, and on April 10th of this year, they celebrated 59 years of happiness.
Marilyn and Paul's common bond was their large and close-knit families. The Levin and Atlas families bonded quickly and eventually were inseparable.
Paul and Marilyn were anxious to have children: David was born in 1961 and Melissa followed in 1963. Family gatherings were the focus with the core Atlas/Levin crew and many times included other family members and friends from all over.
Although Marilyn worked full time at the store, she always made time to attend David and Melissa's school and sporting events. After college graduations, David moved to LA and Melissa to San Francisco, and that did not make a difference for Marilyn and Paul. They packed up the car and headed for fun no matter the occasion.
Both David and Melissa married: David to Tracy and Melissa to Steve. Four grandchildren were born over the next few years, Nathan, Kiley, Isaac and Hannah.
The importance of family transcended distance and remained the key focus. Marilyn and Paul did whatever was necessary to be with their children and grandchildren, including trips to Maine. The grandchildren each had their own very special and loving relationship with Marilyn. Each grandchild got their special time, including, unique trips sharing memorable experiences with their grandparents.
Marilyn did not just feel this way about family but also extended these feelings to friends and her community. Whether it was knitting with her club or making scarves to raise money for Relay for Life, working out early in the morning with her BFF, or supporting fundraisers for whatever charities came her way, she was there. Marilyn always gave from her heart.
In 1995, Marilyn received the devastating news that she had breast cancer. She never let that slow her down. She always said she would beat it because there was too much to do. She had births, graduations, weddings and great grandchildren in her future, so she was going to beat it. She did exactly that. She was cancer free for 21 years and never missed an important family event.
In 2017, she was given the devastating news of being diagnosed with lung cancer. She fought hard for 2 years and was able to keep it at bay. However, recently, her health started to decline, and she was not able to keep up the fight.
After her courageous battle, sadly, Marilyn lost her fight on Thursday, April 25th. Her family was by her side.
Paul, David, Melissa and their families are thankful for all of the support and well wishes. It is a true testament to Marilyn that her love for family was passed on to her children and grandchildren. Marilyn will be painfully missed, but she will continue to live on in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tulare Historical Society, Stand Up to Cancer, or City of Hope. Thank you.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Apr. 30, 2019