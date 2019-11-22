Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Visalia Public Cemetery District
1300 W. Goshen Ave.
Visalia, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Bricker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Carol Bricker


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Carol Bricker Obituary
Marilyn Carol Bricker

Visalia - Marilyn Carol Bricker passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 17, 2019. A life-long resident of Tulare County. Marilyn was born on June 20, 1932 in Exeter, California to Charlie and Eva (Martin) Coulter. She married the love of her life Bob Bricker with whom she recently celebrated a 69th wedding anniversary.

Marilyn was blessed with two daughters, Terri Huff (married to Dennis Huff) and Lisa Bricker who passed away 11 years ago. She was a dedicated grandma to her seven grandchildren: David Huff, Shane Saulsbury, Kevin Huff, Stephanie Duffield, Andy Huff, Melanie Riddle and Christi Huff. Her blessing continued with her 13 great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Janet Tomlison and Larry Coulter and many nieces and nephews also survive her. Being a grandma was her most proud role and she will be sorely missed by all of them, including her kitties.

Marilyn recently celebrated her 60th year membership in Beta Sigma Phi and was a member of the Visalia Dance Club.

A Graveside Service will be held on December 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Visalia Public Cemetery District 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Visalia SPCA 9800 Camp Dr., Visalia, CA 93291.

Funeral Arrangement entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 22 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now