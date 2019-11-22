|
Marilyn Carol Bricker
Visalia - Marilyn Carol Bricker passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 17, 2019. A life-long resident of Tulare County. Marilyn was born on June 20, 1932 in Exeter, California to Charlie and Eva (Martin) Coulter. She married the love of her life Bob Bricker with whom she recently celebrated a 69th wedding anniversary.
Marilyn was blessed with two daughters, Terri Huff (married to Dennis Huff) and Lisa Bricker who passed away 11 years ago. She was a dedicated grandma to her seven grandchildren: David Huff, Shane Saulsbury, Kevin Huff, Stephanie Duffield, Andy Huff, Melanie Riddle and Christi Huff. Her blessing continued with her 13 great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Janet Tomlison and Larry Coulter and many nieces and nephews also survive her. Being a grandma was her most proud role and she will be sorely missed by all of them, including her kitties.
Marilyn recently celebrated her 60th year membership in Beta Sigma Phi and was a member of the Visalia Dance Club.
A Graveside Service will be held on December 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Visalia Public Cemetery District 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Visalia SPCA 9800 Camp Dr., Visalia, CA 93291.
Funeral Arrangement entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia.
