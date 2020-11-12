Marilyn Elaine Glasgow
Visalia - Marilyn Elaine Glasgow was born in Carpio, North Dakota to Ednar and Mildred Stoa on March 26, 1938. Marilyn grew up on "The Farm"( as she would call it). Marilyn met and married Gordon Glasgow in Minot, North Dakota. During her life, Marilyn was a Secretary for several small businesses such as: IHOP, Thrifty Drug store, and Sears. Marilyn worked over 30 years as an executive assistant for The Foundation for Medical Care/Tulare County Medical Society.
In Marilyn's spare time she liked to: play golf, cook, bake, and entertain guests. Marilyn was her happiest while spending time with her grandkids, Zachariah and Elisabeth. Marilyn had overcome many adversities in her life, and was a strong matriarch until her passing.
Marilyn passed on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Visalia at the age of 82. Marilyn was preceded in death by her brothers: Dennis Stoa of Carpio, North Dakota and Gordon Stoa of Simi Valley, Ca. Marilyn is survived by her Jodi Glasgow(daughter), Scott Glasgow(son), and two grandkids all of Visalia.
Marilyn's family would like to thank KDMC staff RN Laura (2 North) and RN Natasha (3 South) for their professionalism, compassion, and care during Marilyn's final days.
Family and friends are invited to join us for a celebration of life on Friday, November 20, 2020. Services will be held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, (127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA. 93277) at 9:30 a.m. This event may be seen via live streamed on https://www.salseranddillardvisalia.com/
. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Visalia Public Cemetery (1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, California 93291) in the Silent Hearts burial location.
Donations may be sent to: Christ Lutheran Church (330 W. Tulare Ave. Visalia, Ca 93277) in remembrance of Marilyn Glasgow. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
.