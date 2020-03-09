Services
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
1700 W. Caldwell Ave.
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 625-8900
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Visalia Cemetery
Marilyn Joyce Taylor


1930 - 2020
Marilyn Joyce Taylor 89 went to be with our LORD on January 17, 2020 at Family Life Memory Care where she resided since her move to Nampa, Idaho. She was surrounded by family. Marilyn was born in Enfield, Illinois in the fall of 1930. She came to California with her Mom and Dad as a young girl. Marilyn attended Visalia Union High School. She married Johnnie Taylor in 1948 and raised her family in Visalia, Ca

She was preceded in death by her father John N. Fields Sr.

mother Florence E. Fields (Malone) and husband, Johnnie James Taylor March 15, 2014, Marilyn worked for the telephone company for many years, and retired from the Dept. of Social Services. After her retirement she enjoyed Bible Study and Bunco, traveling with her husband, and would seldom miss those weekly lunches with her dearest friends.

Marilyn is survived by her son Ronnie Taylor (Genia Taylor), daughter Jana Wenzel

(John Wenzel). Her sister, Patricia Myers from Carmi, Ill. and a brother John Fields

Jr. from Evansville, IN.

Marilyn had two grandchildren, Rhonda Bothke of Boise, Idaho and Mitchell McLean of Visalia, Ca.

Marilyn also had 4 great grandchildren, Holly Fain (Michael Fain) of Burns, OR,

Kyle Bothke, Andrew Bothke, and Taylor Bothke all of Boise Idaho.

She also had two great-great granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephew.

Final internment to be handled by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel at Visalia Cemetery on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2020
