Marilyn Ruth Janzen was born on April 23, 1935, to Henry H. and Viola Janzen at Kremlin OK and passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 84. She attended Columbia District School and Kremlin Public School, and graduated from high school at Corn Bible Academy, Corn OK. She attended Tabor College in Hillsboro KS and was a graduate of California State University, Fresno with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.

While Marilyn attended Tabor College she met Edward "Ed" Henry Janzen, son of Henry P. and Elizabeth Janzen of Mountain Lake, MN. Ed and Marilyn married and shared 59½ years together. Marilyn was nearly a lifelong employee of Kings View Behavioral Health in Reedley, Visalia and Fresno. Ed and Marilyn made Visalia their home in 1974 and were very active members of Neighborhood Church. In 2017, Marilyn moved to Santa Maria to be closer to family. She will be remembered for being a woman of faith who served her church, loved her family, traveling, Fresno State basketball, San Francisco Giants, singing, cross stiching, beanie babies, baking pfeffernusse cookies along with being a second mom to many.

She is preceded in death in addition to her parents, her parents-in-law and her husband, Edward Janzen, her brothers, Marvin Janzen and Dr. Wilbur Janzen. She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Awbrey and husband Steven Awbrey, her son Tom Janzen and wife Martha, her grandchildren Robin Awbrey Smith and husband Grant Smith, Nicole Janzen, Ryan Janzen and precious great granddaughter, Scarlett Smith.

A memorial service is planned for January 11, 2020 at Neighborhood Church in Visalia at 11:00am.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
