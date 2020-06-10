Marilyn passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born on February 8, 1936 in Hanford, CA. She leaves behind her Husband Bill, Daughters Kimberly Ells (Fresno) Kelly Forney (John) Visalia, Stepson Don Searcy (Jodi) Tulare. 5 Grandchildren, Dustin Forney, (Sarah), (Antelope) Jenna Sarr (Matt) Visalia, Davis Forney, (Nashville, TN.) Clarissa Parks (Andy) Tehachapi. Beau Searcy (Nicole) Hanford. 10 Great Grandchildren, Carter, Caden Forney, Paige, Jude, Quinn, and Jack Sarr, Scarlet and Wyatt Parks, Hailey and Kolby Searcy.
Sister Pam Blaylock (Dobbins) Brother Bob Deshazo, (Palm Desert) She was preceded by her parents Charles and Bessie Deshazo and Sister Charlene. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Marilyn retired from Chicago Title Insurance, Formerly Ticor title as Escrow Officer for over 40 years. She loved to cook and entertain, knit, and travel. She and Bill enjoyed many trips to the coast, cruises, RV Trips to Canada and the Western United States. Hawaii, New York and China.
Marilyn was a member of Messenger Church (Formerly Woodland Drive Baptist) She served on many committees until her health began to fail. The family would like to thank Melissa from Kindred Hospice for her loving care in Marilyn's final days. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Messenger Church- 1436 S. Woodland, Visalia, CA. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the Scarlett Parks Foundation www.scarlettparksfoundation.org, PO BOX 642 Tulare, CA 93275 or the Messenger Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.