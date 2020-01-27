|
Marilyn Silver
Marilyn Silver, also known as Marilyn Peterson and Marilyn Belize, was born in Stockton, California on September 5, 1942. She passed away in Roseville, California on January 21, 2020.
Marilyn grew up in Stockton with her parents, Shirley and Harry Silver, and her sister Joan Klafer, nee Silver. She graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg Senior High School in 1960, where she was a song leader. She then attended Delta College and then U.C. Berkeley where she was in the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority and majored in English. She later obtained her teaching credential at Sacramento State. Marilyn taught elementary school and junior high for 25 years in Placerville, California and touched the lives of hundreds of children and their families. Marilyn enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life, including painting, knitting, playing guitar, stained glass, gardening, bird watching and pets.
Marilyn is remembered as being kind, caring and funny. She had an amazing green thumb, loved traveling, animals and nature. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and nieces and nephews
She was an active member of Congregation B'nai David in Visalia, California.
Marilyn is survived by her sons Stephen (and his wife Cara) and Michael (and his wife Julia) Peterson, her sister Joan (and her husband Ron Klafer), her grandchildren Samantha, Gabriel (and his wife Erica) and Henry Peterson, and her niece Elizabeth (and her husband Michael Gurev) and their children Jack, Jenny and Sarah Gurev.
A private memorial was held at her niece's home in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Placer SPCA.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020