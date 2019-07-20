|
|
Marilyn "Lynn" Yvonne (Donahue) Moore
Visalia - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Marilyn "Lynn" Yvonne (Donahue) Moore on July 6, 2019. We are comforted that Lynn has now met her God and is laughing with all her loved ones who went before her. Lynn was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Family and friends were the most important things to Lynn and everyone who was blessed to know her will miss her deeply.
Lynn was born on May 24, 1935 in Watson, WV where she grew up until the age of 16. Lynn spent time in Seattle WA before moving to San Francisco CA where she met and married serviceman Bobby Moore on April 21, 1956.
Bobby and Lynn made their home in the Bay Area and adopted their only child in 1968. In 1977 the young family of three moved to Visalia CA.
Lynn worked as a bookkeeper for Lewis & Associates Insurance from 1977 until her retirement in 1999.
Lynn was alive to witness triumph in the first moon landing, tragedy in the assassination of John F. Kennedy and hope in the fall of the Berlin Wall. Lynn will best live on in our memories as the "neighborhood mom" who would often be found shuttling a carpool of kids to soccer practice or toasting up hot cinnamon bread for a swimming pool full of hungry teenagers. Lynn was truly in her element when she was helping others.
Lynn is predeceased by her sister and best friend, Betty Lou Nulliner, in 2014, and husband, Bobby Moore, in 2017. Lynn is survived by her son and daughter in-law, Mark and Pam Moore, and grandson, Roland Moore, of San Luis Obispo. CA. Lynn's extended surviving family includes a sister in-law, Beverly Gurney, of Surrey BC Canada, half sisters, Mary Donahue Hurst and Becky Deaton of WV, cousin, Margaret Bonnette, of AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank you to Esperanza and the staff at Magnolia Park for their care and compassion during the last few days of Lynn's life.
There will be no service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 20, 2019