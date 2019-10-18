|
|
Marion Lassen Deissler
Visalia - Marion Lassen Deissler was born May 6, 1921 to Marion Powers Lassen and Joseph Walter Lassen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her family moved to suburban Philadelphia in 1929. Marion attended Duke University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in English. While completing her academic goals she traveled to and from college on many of the same trains that transported American soldiers during World War II.
Following her graduation, she was hired as the Editor of The 19th Hole Golf Magazine in Philadelphia where she spent many of her hours interviewing top celebrities such as Bing Crosby and Bob Hope. She remained in this position until she married and became a mother of two children, William Witter Deissler III and Walter Tennant Deissler.
Marion and her former husband raised their family in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania and later moved to Cambridge, Maryland. One of Marion's fondest memories was when she and her family lived on the Choptank River in her dream home that was built in 1780. She often spoke of the "Garden of Eden" of which she displayed lovely pictures in her current home. Her last residence on the east coast was located in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Once her boys were grown, Marion decided to set out on a new adventure and moved to Studio City, California where she started her own interior design business. She was drawn to California because her cousin routinely talked about it being a great place to live and Walter was attending the University of Southern California.
In 1979, Marion finally decided settled in Visalia where she owned an awarding winning historic 1915 bungalow on North Willis Street for many years. Her life in Visalia was very rewarding. She continued her interior design business and opened her store, Nostalgia, on Main Street for 25 years. In 2004, Marion and her family decided that she would move to a cottage designed by her son and where she would live out the rest of her life.
She is survived by her son William Witter Deissler III, his wife Patricia Deissler and their three children: Stephanie Deissler, Christopher Deissler and Emily Deissler; her Son Walter Tennant Deissler and his wife Linda Fontanilla Deissler, their son Robert Briggs and daughter-in-law Gabriella Briggs.
Marion lived a very fulfilled life. For many years, her son William and his family annually welcomed her to England for an extended stay. She served her Visalia community well by becoming a member of the Historic Preservation Committee and a founding member of the Visalia Heritage. She was highly regarded for interior design. Marion was devoted to her many and varied clients whom she spent endless hours with ensuring that their homes were as beautiful as they could ever imagine. She was an avid reader and gardener, cherishing every herb garden she ever created. She loved Labradors and spent many of her formative years breeding and training them. Her beloved Eve was her close companion for over 18 years. Marion enjoyed spending many hours listening to Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra music. One of her last wishes was to have some of their music played at her service. Marion was fondly known for her impeccable taste and elegant style. She will be missed by many.
May she rest in peace.
Marion Lassen Deissler's memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Salser and Dillard Chapel located at 127 E. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019