Marion Lassen Deissler
Visalia - Marion Lassen Deissler (May 6, 1921 to October 16, 2019)
Marion Lassen Deissler was born May 6, 1921 to Marion Powers Lassen and Joseph Walter Lassen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Marion attended Duke University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in English. Following her graduation, she was hired as the Editor of The 19th Hole Golf Magazine in Philadelphia where she spent many of her hours interviewing top celebrities such as Bing Crosby and Bob Hope. She remained in this position until she married and became a mother of two children, William Witter Deissler III and Walter Tennant Deissler.
Marion and her former husband raised their family in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania and later moved to Cambridge, Maryland.
Once her boys were grown, Marion decided to set out on a new adventure and moved to Studio City, California where she started her own interior design business. In 1979, Marion finally settled in Visalia where she owned an awarding winning historic 1915 bungalow on North Willis Street. She continued her interior design business and opened her store, Nostalgia, on Main Street for 25 years. She is survived by her son William Witter Deissler III, his wife Patricia Deissler and their three children: Stephanie Deissler, Christopher Deissler and Emily Deissler; her Son Walter Tennant Deissler and his wife Linda Fontanilla Deissler, their son Robert Briggs and daughter-in-law Gabriella Briggs.
Marion was fondly known for her impeccable taste and elegant style. She will be missed by many.
May she rest in peace.
Marion Lassen Deissler's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Salser and Dillard Chapel located at 127 E. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial in her name may be given to the St Paul's Anglican Church Building Fund, 2918 W. Main St., Visalia ,CA 93292
Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019