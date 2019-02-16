|
Marion Nielsen Hoffman
- - April 9, 1922 - February 10, 2019
On Sunday February 10th, 2019 at the age of 96, Marion Nielsen Hoffman died peacefully in her sleep to the sound of ocean waves at her home-away-from-home in Maui, her children close to her side. Known as "Mimi" to all who knew and loved her, she became a true citizen of Tulare from the early age of seven months when she moved from her birthplace of Bakersfield with her parents, George and Christine Nielsen. After graduating from Tulare Union High School in 1940, Mimi attended Stanford University, where she majored in History and was also a part of the first class of the newly-formed Stanford School of Business. After marrying her university sweetheart, Chase Hoffman, and spending a short time in San Francisco toward the end of WWII, they returned to her hometown of Tulare where she resided for the duration of her life.
Mimi lived an exceptionally full and active life with a recognizable and unforgettable joie de vivre. A member of the Congregational Church in Tulare since high school, she was a vibrant and active member of her beloved Tulare community as well as that of the San Joaquin Valley. She also served the state of California at large, helping launch and then serving as an officer in many organizations including the Tulare Woman's Club, the University Women, the Tulare County Symphony, the Symphony League, Las Madrinas, Les Petite Amis, the Tulare Historical Museum, and the California Farm Show, among others, while often serving as a hostess to dozens of philanthropic fundraising parties in her home and garden. During Governor Reagan's term Mimi was appointed to the California State Nursing Board, and in 1970 she was recognized as the Tulare Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year.
Mimi dearly loved spending time with all of her family and friends and traveling the globe. She enjoyed the daily funnies and solving the daily puzzles. Mimi loved to swim and play tennis and was an avid golfer as well as an enthusiastic bridge player. She loved bright colors, especially yellow and orange. Mimi's smile and energy was contagious uniting relatives and friends across land and sea time and time again, and regardless of how busy she was, she never missed a birthday!
Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Mimi is survived in life by her children, Chuck, Karen, Mark and Gregory Hoffman, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren here in the United States; Ronnaug Hornnes, two grand children and six great grandchildren in Norway, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families here in the United States and in Mimi's ancestral home of Denmark and beyond.
A Celebration of her Life for family and close friends will be held at Mimi's home in Tulare on Friday February 22nd from 1 to 4 pm. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers donations in Celebration of her Life, and in Memory of Marion (Mimi) Nielsen Hoffman be made to Las Madrinas Guild of Valley Children's Healthcare or the Tulare County Symphony League. Checks may be made payable to Las Madrinas Guild and mailed to Shannon Bros. Co, C/O Melinda Shannon, 24478 Road 140, Tulare, CA 93274, or Tulare County Symphony League and mailed to Tulare County Symphony League, PO Box 4264, Visalia, CA 93278.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019