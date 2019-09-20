|
Marion Viola Clover
Born at Union City, New Jersey on June 1, 1926 to Herman and Lydia Bohle she grew up in New Jersey. As a young women she came to California settling in the Los Angeles area. She worked as an administrative assistant at University California Los Angeles. It was there she met an insurance man by the name of Wes Clover. Wes and Marion married and moved to Exeter around 1980 where they enjoyed a life of antique cars like the 1911 Model T. They rode many parades together until the death of Wes in 2014. She had been at Quail Park where she enjoyed the staff and the assistance they gave her.
Graveside Services to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10am Exeter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Exeter by design/festival of arts or Exeter Kiwanis Foundation. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 20, 2019