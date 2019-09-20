Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Exeter Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Clover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Viola Clover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Viola Clover Obituary
Marion Viola Clover

Born at Union City, New Jersey on June 1, 1926 to Herman and Lydia Bohle she grew up in New Jersey. As a young women she came to California settling in the Los Angeles area. She worked as an administrative assistant at University California Los Angeles. It was there she met an insurance man by the name of Wes Clover. Wes and Marion married and moved to Exeter around 1980 where they enjoyed a life of antique cars like the 1911 Model T. They rode many parades together until the death of Wes in 2014. She had been at Quail Park where she enjoyed the staff and the assistance they gave her.

Graveside Services to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10am Exeter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Exeter by design/festival of arts or Exeter Kiwanis Foundation. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now